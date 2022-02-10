Sinclair Oil Forms New Partnership to Help Station Owners Become EMV Compliant

SALT LAKE CITY — Sinclair Oil has partnered with Sound Payments to install Sound Easy Pumps in an effort to become Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) compliant.

Sound Payments has thus far installed Sound Easy Pumps at 14 Sinclair stations and is offering Sinclair stations free EMV hardware for the first pump. This is in addition to a $500 rebate for each EMV reader announced by Sinclair.

"We are excited about working with Sinclair stations and are helping them easily upgrade without closing doors or a hefty price tag," said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. "In addition to an easy solution to become EMV compliant, Sound Easy Pump also provides all the features that consumers have come to expect such as contactless technology at no additional charge."

Sound Easy Pump can enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. Sound Payments does not require stations to change their in-store point-of-sale system or processors.

As of April 2021, the convenience store industry is required to comply with the latest credit-card security standards at fuel pumps, or risk paying the cost of future chargebacks caused by skimmers.

Salt Lake City-based Sinclair is a family-owned, vertically integrated oil company that has more than 1,500 branded Sinclair stations in 29 states.