Sinclair Oil & WEX Expand Fleet Card Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY — Sinclair Oil and WEX are extending their 15-year partnership.

WEX currently supports the Sinclair Fleet Track Card, which offers fleet managers automatic accounting, reports and tools for saving. Security features prevent unauthorized use and allows fleet managers to put guardrails on spending based on product type, dollar amount, time of day and more.

The Sinclair Fleet Track Card is accepted at every major U.S. fuel station, as well as 45,000 service locations across the country.

"Sinclair has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with WEX. This new direction in our partnership will help Sinclair and our distributors offer a competitive fleet program to their customers and deliver more commercial gallons to our branded network," said Jack Barger, vice president of marketing, Sinclair.

WEX, a financial technology service provider, including fleet, travel and healthcare. It services fleet cards for more than 14.9 million vehicles.

"We appreciate our long-standing business with Sinclair, and this decision to solidify the relationship and elevate it to another level is strategic for both businesses," said Jay Collins, senior vice president and general manager of small business at WEX. "We are reshaping the program to provide deeper immersion into Sinclair's brand and its customer base. We will continue to work together to deliver innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations and drive more commercial gallons to Sinclair locations."

Sinclair, a privately held Wyoming-based company with executive offices in Salt Lake City, operates 1,500 branded locations in 31 states, featuring Dinocare Top Tier gasoline.