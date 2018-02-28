On-Site Car Maintenance & Refueling Startup Yoshi Expands to 10 Cities

SAN FRANCISCO — A startup providing on-site car maintenance and refueling service is growing its reach.

This week, Yoshi expanded its services to Cleveland and St. Louis, bringing its total metro footprint to 10.

Yoshi delivers gas, oil changes, car washes and other car maintenance services directly to customers' cars while they are parked.

In addition to the two new markets, the company is operating in the San Francisco Bay area; Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Chicago; Los Angeles; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Nashville, Tenn.; and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.

According to the company, Cleveland and St. Louis were targeted as its ninth and 10th metro areas because of their high proportions of car commuters.

"Yoshi saves time for customers by eliminating the need to stop for gas or routine maintenance," said Yoshi CEO Nick Alexander. "It has proven to be very popular in each city we're in, with double-digit growth each month. There's nothing like Yoshi in Cleveland or St. Louis, and we're excited about launching our service there. Yoshi trucks are on site and ready to serve customers in both cities."

Earlier this month, General Motors Ventures and ExxonMobil led a $13.7-million Series A round of funding for Yoshi. At the time, Yoshi said it planned to accelerate its geographic expansion, with a goal to be in 25 cities by the end of the year.

In Cleveland, Yoshi is currently offering service in downtown Cleveland, Pepper Pike and Beachwood. In St. Louis, the company is offering service in downtown St. Louis, Brentwood, Clayton and Central West End.

The San Francisco-based startup plans to expand its coverage quickly in both cities.