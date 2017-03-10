Six Convenience Honorees Lauded for Shopper Marketing

CHICAGO — Several convenience channel leaders received accolades for their in-store creativity in this year's Design of the Times contest.

The Design of the Times competition celebrates in-store displays and digital activations, and recognizes their role in any successful shopper marketing initiative. Entries were accepted for 13 retail channels — consumer electronics, convenience, dollar, drug, home/hardware, liquor, mass merchandisers, office supply, pet, specialty, sporting goods, supermarket/grocery and warehouse.

The gold winners for convenience were the entry by Menasha and co-entrant Phoenix Creative Co., "Stride Relaunch Family," for Mondelez International and the NYSCO Products entry, "Mountain Dew Gravity Feed Floorstand," for PepsiCo.

Taking silver was Great Northern Instore's entry, "Mountain Dew NBA Scoreboard & Display Initiative," for PepsiCo.

Rounding out the channel were three bronze winners: Bish Creative Display's entry, "LIFEWTR New Product Launch Display Initiative," for PepsiCo; International Paper Retail & Display Packaging entry, "Nestle Easter Dump Bin," for Nestle; and the entry by Phoenix Creative Co. and co-entrant Menasha, "Sour Patch Redberry Slurpee Campaign," for Mondelez International.

For more than 20 years, the Design of the Times has honored innovative and creative marketers and merchandisers of products including:

P-O-P and packaging firms

Consumer product brand manufacturers

Advertising, marketing and sales promotion agencies

Digital solution providers

Path-to-purchase companies

Retailers

All finalist entries were displayed at the Path to Purchase Expo (P2P Expo) and the winners were announced on stage Sept. 27 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

P2P Expo is an official contest of the Path to Purchase Institute. The Path to Purchase Institute, a sister company of Convenience Store News, is a global association serving the needs of retailers, brands and the entire ecosystem of solution providers along the path to purchase.