Six Industry Players Land on NRF's Top 100 List

No. 20: 7-Eleven Inc. — $27.88 billion in U.S. retail sales with 6.9% sales growth (down from No. 19 on last year's list)

No. 42: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. — $11.76 billion in U.S. retail sales with 4.7% sales growth (no change in ranking)

No. 52: Army & Air Force Exchange Service — $8.10 billion in U.S. retail sales with 2% sales growth (up from No. 54)

No. 83: Casey's General Stores Inc. — $5.14 billion in U.S. retail sales with 7.8% sales growth (up from No. 88)

No. 92: Exxon Mobil Corp. — $4.7 billion in U.S. retail sales with 1% sales growth (down from No. 90)

No. 97: Shell Oil Co. — $4.34 billion in U.S. retail sales with 4.1% sales growth (up from No. 98)

Grocery chain Hy-Vee Inc., which operates Hy-Vee Gas and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express stores, and Giant Eagle Inc., which operates GetGo Café + Market stores, appeared on the list at No. 38 (down from No. 37) and No. 45 (down from No. 44), respectively.

NRF ranks its Top 100 Retailers by past 52/53-week annual retail sales within the United States only unless otherwise noted. It applies a variety of estimation techniques based on publicly disclosed information, resulting in figures that may not always match the companies' official public filing reports, according to NRF.

Company revenues from nonretailing operating segments are removed unless otherwise noted, with system-wide sales provided when the operation is a franchise. Rankings do not include fuel sales at locations designated as having a gasoline/fueling station as their primary business.

Selection criteria for the U.S. Top 100 list is based on Kantar's Retail IQ integrated research methodology.

Washington, D.C.-based NRF is the world's largest retail trade association.