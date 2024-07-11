Top Operators Achieve Significant Loyalty Penetration

“The first step toward a more effective loyalty strategy is to evaluate your current program's performance by assessing key metrics like penetration, growth rate, discount levels, and whether members' behaviors align with your corporate goals," said Jeff Hindman, Paytronix CEO. "With the 2024 Paytronix 'Loyalty Trends Report,' we're helping brands understand their program's strengths and weaknesses, and then providing the necessary guidance to create a more dynamic offering that aligns with critical goals, including customer engagement, profitability, and customer lifetime value."

In other competitive spaces, the highest-performing quick-service restaurants (QSRs) achieve an average 62% monthly loyalty program member retention rate and sign-up an average of 110 new loyalty members per store each month, while elite full-service restaurants (FSRs) retain 57.8% of their loyalty program members month to month and acquire 70 new members per location monthly.

Leading c-stores, by comparison, add an average of 36 new members per location each month.

The report also found more than 70% of brands' campaigns are personally segmented vs. sent to their entire loyalty database, while less than 10% of campaigns leveraged predictive model scores. More than 80% of campaigns also rely on email to engage guests, though approximately 20% of campaigns rely on mobile app push messages.

For QSRs, the average spend per visit is $19.05 for brands in the 50th percentile and $30.16 for those in the 90th percentile. For FSRs, it's $39.35 and $77.49, respectively. For c-store retailers, it's $13.03 and $24.30, respectively.

By demonstrating how leading brands are pioneering innovative strategies across key metrics, the report helps restaurants and c-stores optimize guest engagement and move their loyalty programs into a higher gear.

The 2024 Paytronix "Loyalty Trends Report" drilled into data by concept, then broke out key performance metrics by percentile ranks from median (50th) to elite (90th). The report also examined program components, such as personalization, data analytics, program design, emotional engagement and targeted messaging

Netwon-based Paytronix is a leader in digital guest engagement, combining loyalty, CRM and messaging, online ordering and artificial intelligence.