Smith Oil Will Enhance Rewards Program With Mobile App

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Smith Oil Co., operator of 12 convenience stores in the Ohio Valley area of Ohio and West Virginia, tapped Liquid Barcodes to develop a loyalty mobile app with fuel pay and a digital customer rewards program.

Building on the success of Smith Oil's current rewards program, Liquid Barcodes will develop a mobile app that will include rewards in addition to a special fuel pay program, powered by C-StorePay, which allows consumers to pay for fuel using the app.

Customers drive in, swipe to choose the fuel pump number in the app, link their bank account or other payment method to activate the pump on the first visit, fuel up and go.

"For the past 50 years, Smith Oil Co. has offered customers quality service and products at a great price. We strive to give our fuel and convenience customers a fast, easy, and enjoyable experience whenever they visit our stores," said Smith Oil Co. Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Fluharty. "We want to be more than just a fuel provider to our customers; we sell time and convenience and by offering the opportunity to quickly fuel up, pay and be on their way, we will be rewarding them with extra minutes in their day."

Smith Oil has opted to accept ACH transactions on the app using C-StorePay to authenticate bank account information in five steps that take less than a minute to complete and authenticate.

Customers are also prompted with in-store offers in the same transaction, saving both time and money and deriving more from their visit to the location, Smith Oil Co. stated.

Liquid Barcodes announced the launch of C-StorePay in October. The platform makes paying for fuel, in-store merchandise and subscription programs frictionless for customers while lowering credit card fees for retailers.

Liquid Barcodes C-StorePay program achieved certification with global fintech leader Verifone to integrate with Verifone's cloud-based point of sale (POS) and site management software solutions for gas stations and convenience stores.

Verifone's c-store merchant base can take advantage of an integrated solution for mobile payments with connection to their fuel POS systems, allowing consumers to pay for fuel via app. Additionally, Liquid Barcodes merchants will be able to leverage Verifone's Global eCommerce payment platform within the app, opening the door to seamless and secure omnichannel sales experiences for both merchants and consumers, the company stated.

"We are proud to partner with Smith Oil to introduce this revolutionary technology to their customers," said Saurabh Swarup, general manager – North America for Liquid Barcodes. "We are really excited about this unique partnership with Verifone as this allows for a greater synergy between applications to deliver a truly convenient experience for both Verifone customers and end consumers. I am confident that many retailers using Verifone would like to take advantage of this fully integrated app solution."

Fairfax, Va.-based Liquid Barcodes is a global loyalty and digital marketing technology company specializing in the convenience and foodservice industries.

New Cumberland-based Smith Oil Co. was founded in 1969 by brothers Bernard and William Smith.