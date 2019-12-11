Press enter to search
Close search

Smoker Friendly Acquires 33-Store Tobacco & Liquor Chain

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Smoker Friendly Acquires 33-Store Tobacco & Liquor Chain

11/12/2019

BOULDER, Colo. — The Cigarette Store Corp., dba Smoker Friendly, is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of Smoker's Outlet.

Smoker Friendly will immediately assume all of Smoker's Outlet’s 33-store chain, which does business primarily as cigarette, tobacco and liquor stores throughout Missouri.

The company will also retain the 120 employees who currently work for Smoker's Outlet.

With the addition of Smoker's Outlet, Smoker Friendly will have 135 stores in six states — including Missouri, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and Florida — with more than 600 employees.

Based in Boulder, Smoker Friendly's diverse retail portfolio includes a large variety of tobacco stores, premium cigar lounges, lottery, and some locations also include fuel, beer, wine and liquor. It owns a private label tobacco line and has an additional 710 licensee stores that participate in the SF Private Label program.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Tobacco
Smoker Friendly Acquires Premium Cigar Store in Denver
Dakota Control Label Beverages
New Products and Promotions
Dakota Control Label Beverages
New Products and Promotions
Pop-Tarts Splitz
Quality Dairy's QD Quick Delivery
Other Merchandise & Services
Quality Dairy Chain to Begin Home Delivery of 2,000-Plus Products