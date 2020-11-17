Smoker Friendly Brings CBD Offer to All U.S. Locations

BOULDER, Colo. — Smoker Friendly is ramping up its efforts to diversify its product mix.

On Nov. 10, the Cigarette Store Corp., doing business as Smoker Friendly, expanded its commitment to selling the full line of Solari CBD products in all 160 stores in the United States.

The decision follows the successful results over the past year that Smoker Friendly has experienced with the Solari brand, and the increased demand for quality CBD products around the world, according to the company.

"We continue to see double-digit growth of Solari's CBD products in our stores," said Tim Greene, category director for Smoker Friendly. "There is a high demand for quality CBD products at affordable prices and Solari's convenience store packaging and pricing continue to gain popularity among our customers."

Founded in 2018, Longmont-based Solari farms, develops, and delivers hemp-derived CBD products offered at affordable prices to retailers around North America.

"We are thrilled with our partnership with Smoker Friendly and excited to work together to grow sales of Solari within all the SF stores around the U.S.," said Solari Co-Founder Jake Salazar. "Solari counter top displays are prominently located in all the SF stores, sales numbers are increasing, and there has been great response to our affordable pricing levels and commitment to quality CBD. We look forward to 2021 and beyond with Smoker Friendly."