Snack, Meal or Both?

According to Merriam-Webster, a meal is defined as an act or the time of eating a portion of food to satisfy appetite. A snack is defined as a light meal or food eaten between regular meals. In 2024, the once-clear line between snacks and meals will blur as Americans struggle with a lack of time to prepare, eat and enjoy meals, according to the fifth annual U.S. Snack Index released by PepsiCo Inc. divisions, Frito-Lay North America and The Quaker Oats Co. The national survey of 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older also found that: