Snacks Among Americans' Favorite Things for the Holidays

PLANO, Texas — Snacks are among Americans' favorite things for the holidays, according to Frito-Lay's latest U.S. Snacking Index.

From Nov. 1 to 3, 2,220 adults were polled online nationally for the U.S. Snack Index in accordance with Frito-Lay North America and Morning Consult. According to results, respondents overwhelmingly ranked snacks/food one of their "favorite things" for celebrating the season — second only to family and friends.

"This holiday season — and all year long — Frito-Lay has a snack for everyone, whether it's a tried-and-true classic or a new twist on an old favorite," said Mike Del Pozzo, senior vice president of sales and chief customer officer, Frito-Lay North America. "Consumers told us they prefer holiday food over drinks, gifts, decorations, music and sports. The good news is that Frito-Lay can meet that demand, as we produce nearly 100 pounds of snacks per second."

According to the U.S. Snack Index:

Forty percent of respondents said they'll pitch in to help with snacks, provided that the recipe is easy to prepare.

Twenty-eight percent will string popcorn or partake in other snack-inspired crafts. Among those respondents, nearly 48 percent use popcorn for crafts, while 28 percent use pretzels.

Among Americans' favorite snacks are snack mixes (39 percent), crackers (33 percent) and popcorn (30 percent).

More men than women prefer sweet treats (40 percent vs. 35 percent).

Women are more likely than men to enjoy sweet and savory snack blends (58 percent vs. 48 percent).

Gen Z reaches for salty snacks more so than baby boomers, including popcorn (44 percent vs. 23 percent) and potato chips (43 percent vs. 26 percent).

Six out of 10 Americans enjoy snacks as appetizers, and m ore than half eat snacks as part of a meal or immediately after.

One-third of consumers purchase snacks as gifts.

In support of holiday celebrations and the latest results of the U.S. Snack Index, Frito-Lay is debuted its first-ever portfolio holiday creative campaign. Starring Anna Kendrick singing "My Favorite Things" from the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical "The Sound of Music," with a special take for Frito-Lay, the music video-esque production celebrates what everyone loves most about the holidays — snacks.

Geared toward Frito-Lay snacks, Kendrick shares the screen with Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos and Smartfood popcorn in a two-minute anthem video complete with a tacky-turned-tasty sweater party, gingerbread house decorating, queso-inspired tango and a royal snack table spread.

The U.S. Snack Index from Frito-Lay is an ongoing, national pulse on how different generations, regions and cities snack. For more information, click here.

Frito-Lay North America is the $16 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo Inc., which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y.