Snacks Among Americans' Favorite Things for the Holidays
PLANO, Texas — Snacks are among Americans' favorite things for the holidays, according to Frito-Lay's latest U.S. Snacking Index.
From Nov. 1 to 3, 2,220 adults were polled online nationally for the U.S. Snack Index in accordance with Frito-Lay North America and Morning Consult. According to results, respondents overwhelmingly ranked snacks/food one of their "favorite things" for celebrating the season — second only to family and friends.
"This holiday season — and all year long — Frito-Lay has a snack for everyone, whether it's a tried-and-true classic or a new twist on an old favorite," said Mike Del Pozzo, senior vice president of sales and chief customer officer, Frito-Lay North America. "Consumers told us they prefer holiday food over drinks, gifts, decorations, music and sports. The good news is that Frito-Lay can meet that demand, as we produce nearly 100 pounds of snacks per second."
According to the U.S. Snack Index:
- Forty percent of respondents said they'll pitch in to help with snacks, provided that the recipe is easy to prepare.
- Twenty-eight percent will string popcorn or partake in other snack-inspired crafts. Among those respondents, nearly 48 percent use popcorn for crafts, while 28 percent use pretzels.
- Among Americans' favorite snacks are snack mixes (39 percent), crackers (33 percent) and popcorn (30 percent).
- More men than women prefer sweet treats (40 percent vs. 35 percent).
- Women are more likely than men to enjoy sweet and savory snack blends (58 percent vs. 48 percent).
- Gen Z reaches for salty snacks more so than baby boomers, including popcorn (44 percent vs. 23 percent) and potato chips (43 percent vs. 26 percent).
- Six out of 10 Americans enjoy snacks as appetizers, and more than half eat snacks as part of a meal or immediately after.
- One-third of consumers purchase snacks as gifts.
In support of holiday celebrations and the latest results of the U.S. Snack Index, Frito-Lay is debuted its first-ever portfolio holiday creative campaign. Starring Anna Kendrick singing "My Favorite Things" from the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical "The Sound of Music," with a special take for Frito-Lay, the music video-esque production celebrates what everyone loves most about the holidays — snacks.
Geared toward Frito-Lay snacks, Kendrick shares the screen with Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos and Smartfood popcorn in a two-minute anthem video complete with a tacky-turned-tasty sweater party, gingerbread house decorating, queso-inspired tango and a royal snack table spread.
The U.S. Snack Index from Frito-Lay is an ongoing, national pulse on how different generations, regions and cities snack. For more information, click here.
Frito-Lay North America is the $16 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo Inc., which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y.