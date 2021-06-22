Snappy's Convenience Stores Introduces Several Measures in Effort to Drive More Hires

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. — Snappy's Convenience Stores is introducing new measures to drive more hires.

The Pennsylvania-based operator is currently offering $500 and $1,000 bonuses as part of its "Rock that Bonus" program. New hires receive half of their bonus after six months of employment, and the remainder after a full year, the Progress News reported.

Snappy's is also running an employee referral program where if a current employee refers someone that ends up getting hired, they each receive $250. If the new hire is still employed after 90 days, they each receive another $250.

Additionally, Snappy's is increasing its minimum hourly wage by $2 an hour across its 10-store chain in central Pennsylvania.

Philipsburg Subway, also owned by the Powell family, increased the minimum starting pay for its employees by $2.

"Our staff have really been wonderful. Over the last year, with COVID-19 and all of the uncertainty with the pandemic, we've really seen a growth in character and hard work throughout the company," said Snappy's co-owner Keith Powell. "We're only successful when our staff works hard and makes us shine. This wage increase represents how we feel about our current staff and the value we see in new hires."

Philipsburg-based Snappy's is a locally-owned chain operating 10 locations in State College, Bald Eagle, Centre Hall, Philipsburg, Clearfield, Houtzdale, DuBois, Curwensville, Milesburg and Lewistown.