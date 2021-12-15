Snappy's Convenience Stores Launch Mobile Food Ordering

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. — Snappy's Convenience Stores is the next operator entering into the mobile food ordering arena.

Available through the App Store and Google Play, customers can download the Snappy's mobile app and order food online from one of four Snappy's Grille locations in Milesburg, Clearfield, Houtzdale and DuBois, Pa.

To access mobile ordering, users must download the app, tap "order now," and select a grille store location. The interface then guides them through the ordering process from food selection to checkout. Delivery through the app is not currently available.

"Mobile ordering has become so prevalent in the way we conduct business today, and we're absolutely thrilled to offer it to our customers, many of whom have been asking for it for some time," said Snappy's Marketing Director Ryan Scaife. "Mobile ordering has been in the pipeline since we launched Snappy's Rewards in spring 2020. This meets a direct need our customers have been requesting."

Snappy's is currently offering users a $5 credit with the coupon code "5FREE," redeemable now for a limited time.

"We're giving customers $5 to spend on the Snappy's App, it's that simple," Scaife added. "There is no catch. We want customers to use the app and order a favorite like a cheesesteak or a burger and give them an incentive that's worth their time."

Coupon codes as well as grille rewards gained through the Snappy's Rewards program can be applied to online ordering at checkout, where permitted.

Established in 2016, Snappy's Grille features a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner including fresh, made-to-order grill items. Over the last five years, Snappy's has become known for its foodservice offering and quarterly promotions that regularly feature local flavors and unique food experiences.

A new Snappy's Grille location is under construction in Allenwood, Pa. It is expected to be completed and operational in January.

Philipsburg-based Snappy's is owned and operated by JJ Powell Inc. It operates 10 locations throughout central Pennsylvania: State College, Bald Eagle, Centre Hall, Philipsburg, Clearfield, Houtzdale, DuBois, Curwensville, Milesburg and Lewistown.