Snappy's Gives Its Rewards Program a Revamp

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. — Snappy's is giving its rewards program a revamp by partnering with Paytronix Systems Inc.

The revamped Snappy Rewards program allows members to easily track rewards, redeem points and manage their accounts. At launch, members can expect the same great gas benefits as before, plus new and improved reward points potential and access, the company said.

Snappy Rewards members earn 5 cents off per gallon every day, bonus rewards points through email subscription, members-only exclusives and additional rewards through the program's mobile app.

"Gas rewards have always been available, but this program takes it up a notch," said Snappy's Director of Marketing Ryan Scaife. "Now we're able to send customers exclusive rewards and offers for things like birthdays, events, products, and much more. Paytronix, the backbone to our loyalty program, has proven to be a solid, reliable partner that continually evolves to meet the needs of their customers.

"We needed to join the everyday mobile digital space," he added. "Today, the app lets our customers manage their rewards account, but we're already looking forward to adding additional features like mobile ordering and pay-at-the-pump features."

To encourage sign-ups, Snappy's is offering 25 cents off per gallon on the first fuel-up after the card is registered online.

"Understanding the needs of our customers is our top priority. We'll acquire that through market research and continued development of our program through campaigns, offers, rewards, and added features," Scaife noted. "Gone are the days of having to have your card in hand to redeem points, or your gas discounts not working at the pump. Our customers wanted a reliable program they can count on, and we believe this program will do that for many years to come."

Snappy Rewards is available through the App Store and Google Play.

Paytronix provides customer engagement solutions and loyalty programs for restaurants, retail chains, and convenience stores

Based in Phillipsburg, Snappy's operates 10 locations throughout central Pennsylvania.