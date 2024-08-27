SNEAK PEEK: Inside Couche-Tard's Leadership Transition

LAVAL, Quebec — In late June, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announced the retirement of President and CEO Brian Hannasch and the promotion of Chief Operating Officer Alex Miller into the position effective Sept. 6.

Hannasch and Miller recently sat down together for an exclusive interview with Convenience Store News Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti. A sneak peek of the discussion is offered here.

Look in the September issue for the full interview.