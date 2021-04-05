Advertisement
Snickers Almond Brownie

The new variety joins two other products in the Snickers brownie lineup.
Snickers Almond Brownie, the brand's newest flavor innovation, features a chewy brownie filling mixed with chopped almonds and topped with a layer of caramel, all coated in dark chocolate. The new product will hit shelves nationwide in August in singles (1.26 ounces), share size (2.52 ounces), and sharing stand-up pouches (6.93 ounces). The new variety joins two other products in the Snickers brownie lineup: Snickers Peanut Brownie, and Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream. 

