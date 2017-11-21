Snickers Ties 'Hangry' Internet Moments With Pricing Promo

HACKETSTOWN, N.J. — Snickers is tying "hangry" moments with a special pricing promotion.

Through a partnership with 7-Eleven Inc., the candy bar brand is adjusting its coupon prices based on the hanger level of the Internet with the new "Hungerithm" promotion.

Consumers can monitor the mood of the Internet, as well as lock-in the price of a Snickers bar that can be redeemed in the form of a coupon at www.Hungerithm.com. According to the company, the angrier the Internet, the cheaper the Snickers.

"Whether vocal about bad weather, politics, a celebrity's new questionable haircut or the last play of the big game, the Internet gets a little 'hangry' when it’s hungry — turning people into their less-desirable selves," the company stated.

The Hungerithm campaign runs now through Dec. 22, and all Snickers will be available for coupon redemption at participating 7-Eleven locations throughout the United States.

Snickers is a chocolate bar brand owned by Mars Wrigley Confectionery that has annual global sales of $2 billion.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 19 countries, including 10,900 in North America.