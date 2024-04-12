Soapy Joe's Sets Its Sights on Guinness World Record

"Pushing the envelope and having fun is in our DNA," said Soapy Joe's Vice President of Marketing Anne Mauler. "We are the Guinness World Record holder for the World's Largest Air Freshener, which was installed in our headquarters in 2019, and we're excited to go after another record in a new category. If you're near our Convoy location on April 18, we invite you to come cheer us on."

The festivities also include Soapy Joe's merchandise giveaways to the first 75 customers at each of its locations and a one-day limited-edition air freshener drop.

"We've been proudly serving San Diego as a family-owned business for over a decade," said Soapy Joe's Founder and CEO Lorens Attisha. "Soapy Joe's Day is one of the many ways we give back to the community that has supported us all these years. Rest assured, our team works tirelessly to pull out all the stops to make this annual moment special for all — from first-time guests to long-term members — and this year is no exception."

Free Magic Joe car washes will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. The public is encouraged to register in advance to receive a barcode which can be redeemed at any of the 23 Soapy Joe's locations.

Additionally, Soapy Joe's Car Wash recently announced it is the new official car wash partner of the San Diego Padres. Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities for free $20 Soapy Joe's car washes, social media challenges and the first-ever parking merchandise giveaways, including five Lexus vehicles.