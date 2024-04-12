Soapy Joe's Sets Its Sights on Guinness World Record

Soapy the mascot will aim to get the most high fives in one minute.
Danielle Romano
Soapy Joe's Day 2024

SAN DIEGO — As Soapy Joe's gears up for the ninth annual Soapy Joe's Day, the car wash operator and convenience store chain sets its sights on setting a new Guinness World Record.

On April 18, Soapy Joe's will celebrate by offering free Magic Joe car washes (a $20 value) and aims to set a new Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute.

San Diego City Councilman Kent Lee will present a proclamation marking April 18 Soapy Joe's Day at 10 a.m. at the Convoy Street location. At 11 a.m., the company's mascot Soapy and 25 volunteers will aim to set the official Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute to commemorate National High Five Day.

"Pushing the envelope and having fun is in our DNA," said Soapy Joe's Vice President of Marketing Anne Mauler. "We are the Guinness World Record holder for the World's Largest Air Freshener, which was installed in our headquarters in 2019, and we're excited to go after another record in a new category. If you're near our Convoy location on April 18, we invite you to come cheer us on."

The festivities also include Soapy Joe's merchandise giveaways to the first 75 customers at each of its locations and a one-day limited-edition air freshener drop.

"We've been proudly serving San Diego as a family-owned business for over a decade," said Soapy Joe's Founder and CEO Lorens Attisha. "Soapy Joe's Day is one of the many ways we give back to the community that has supported us all these years. Rest assured, our team works tirelessly to pull out all the stops to make this annual moment special for all — from first-time guests to long-term members — and this year is no exception."

Free Magic Joe car washes will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. The public is encouraged to register in advance to receive a barcode which can be redeemed at any of the 23 Soapy Joe's locations.

Additionally, Soapy Joe's Car Wash recently announced it is the new official car wash partner of the San Diego Padres. Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities for free $20 Soapy Joe's car washes, social media challenges and the first-ever parking merchandise giveaways, including five Lexus vehicles.

Soapy Joe's_San Diego Padres

"Becoming the official car wash partner of the Padres has been a dream of mine since I started Soapy Joe's," Attisha said. "Serving our members and the community is what drives our team on a daily basis. The Soapy Joe's and Padres partnership marks the next step in our path as a local-first brand."

To celebrate the kickoff of the partnership, Soapy Joe's invited all Padres staff on March 1 for a free car wash. 

Additionally, the company recently completed a two-month-long, Padres-inspired campaign via its Soapy Splash Dash augmented reality (AR) game. The AR experience was an infinite runner-style game to collect air fresheners through a baseball-themed "Soap-topia" environment. Every player received a free $20 Magic Joe car wash and the opportunity to create up to four customized baseball cards featuring themselves and Tony Gwynn, Jr.

"There is a reason why Soapy Joe's was voted San Diego's best car wash in 2023," said Sergio del Prado, executive vice president of business affairs for San Diego Padres. "Their commitment to our community and providing best-in-class customer experiences matches our values. We're excited to name them our new official car wash partner and look forward to a long-term partnership with creative fan engagements."

Soapy Joe's was founded in 2001 by the Attisha family as a full-service carwash. After converting to an express model wash in 2011, Soapy Joe's was the first carwash chain in San Diego County to introduce the subscription model to its customers. Today, Soapy Joe's has 23 locations and has donated more than $2 million and 120,000 free washes to community-based organizations that serve veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, firefighters and more.

