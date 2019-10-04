South Tennessee Oil Co. Acquires Two Stores in Its Home State

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — South Tennessee Oil Co. dba Quik Mart Convenience Stores acquired two Rick's Barbecue and Country Stores located in Ethridge and Leoma, Tenn. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The stores are 3,400 square feet and 4,000 square feet, respectively, and feature extensive foodservice operations; drive-thru windows; 15-door walk-in coolers; and separate gasoline and diesel islands outside.

Rick's Barbecue Inc. will continue to own, operate and develop new fast-casual restaurants in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, as well as market wholesale barbecue sauces and food products following the divestment, which was part of a strategic initiative.

The deal marks Rick's Barbecue entrance into both communities.

Lawrenceburg-based South Tennessee Oil is affiliated through common ownership with Edwards Oil Co. of Lawrenceburg Inc., which owns and operates 40 Shell-branded c-stores in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama.