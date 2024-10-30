SpartanNash Picks Up Three C-stores

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Food solutions company SpartanNash Co. entered into an asset purchase agreement with Markham Enterprises, Markham Oil and its affiliates to acquire all three locations of the mid-Michigan-based convenience store chain and fuel distributor.

Following the closing of the transaction, SpartanNash plans to keep on board Markham Enterprises' 42 team members.

"Markham Enterprises fits well in our current retail portfolio, as we look to expand our fuel center and convenience store footprint," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi. "We are in the process of refreshing many of our existing fuel centers, so this acquisition is another exciting milestone in our investment in this part of our business — and in our strategic growth plans overall. We will continue to leverage insights from our fuel centers and convenience stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our wholesale business, unlocking new customer potential."

