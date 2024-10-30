SpartanNash Picks Up Three C-stores
This deal follows SpartanNash's acquisition of Fresh Encounter Inc., a 49-store supermarket chain serving Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, earlier this month. The transaction not only greatly enhanced the company's retail footprint but also expanded its employment rolls with the addition of 2,500 team members who carried over after the change in ownership.
"Our team is impressed with SpartanNash's business model and the importance they place on their People First culture," said Markham President and CEO Denise Markham. "We are excited for the ways SpartanNash will expand this business and continue to serve the Perry, Howell and Lansing communities — and our associates."
The Markham transaction is expected to close in December, subject to customary conditions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The company currently operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, and employs 17,000 associates across its various business functions.