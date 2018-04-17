Speedway to Acquire 78 New York Convenience Stores

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC has picked up 78 New York convenience stores held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting Corp.

These stores are located primarily in the Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo markets. They operate under the Express Mart brand.

"This acquisition is a great strategic fit for Speedway, and consistent with our growth plan," said Speedway President Tony Kenney. "These stores will enhance our existing network and expand our brand presence in a key growth market for Speedway."

Following the acquisition, the 78 c-stores will be rebranded to Speedway.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the third quarter, and is subject to standard regulatory approvals, customary due diligence and other closing considerations.

Headquartered in Enon, Speedway is the nation's second largest company-owned and -operated c-store chain with approximately 2,740 stores located in 21 states. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp.