Speedway C-stores Add Apple Pay to Payment Options

ENON, Ohio — Customers at locally based Speedway LLC's network of convenience stores can now use Apple Pay at checkout.

The payment option is available at all of Speedway's roughly 3,000 c-stores across the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast, according to Apple.

The retail arm of Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. joins other convenience retailers in offering the payment option, including Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. and Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores.

In addition, Apple Pay is rolling out now in Target stores and will be available in all 1,850 locations across the United States in the coming weeks. Apple Pay is also hitting more than 7,000 Taco Bell and 2,200 Jack in the Box locations in the next few months

Customers can also use Apple Pay today at more than 245 Hy-Vee stores in the Midwest.

With the addition of these national retailers, 74 of the top 100 merchants in the U.S. and 65 percent of all retail locations across the country will support Apple Pay, according to the company.

"Whether customers are buying everyday household items, groceries, snacks for a road trip or grabbing a quick meal, Apple Pay is the easiest way to pay in stores, while also being secure and faster than using a credit or debit card at the register," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Internet services. "We're thrilled even more customers will be able to pay at their favorite stores and restaurants using the Apple devices that are always with them."