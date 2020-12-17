Speedway & Coca-Cola Team Up to 'Fuel Holiday Miracles'

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC and the Coca-Cola Co. are teaming up on a pair of holiday sweepstakes that tie product purchases to donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Path to Purchase IQ.

The "Fuel Holiday Miracles" campaign encourages shoppers to purchase qualifying Coca-Cola beverages at Speedway locations and submit special product codes found on bottle caps or product packaging via the manufacturer's website or mobile app.

Through Dec. 28, each product code entered triggers a donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals via Coca-Cola Give, with the amount based on the size of the product. A 20-ounce bottle triggers a 5-cent donation while a 12-pack triggers a 15-cent donation.

Each code enters participants in a sweepstakes that will award 100 grand prize $50 Speedy Cash gift cards to winners.

There is no limit to the number of codes participants can enter to trigger Coca-Cola to donate to Children's Miracle Network, but sweepstakes entries have a max of 50 entries per person, per day during the promotional period.

Refrigerator clings and suction racks are available to promote the campaign in stores while highlighting offers such as a three-for-$5.25 deal on 20-ounce Coke products. Multiple email blasts to Coca-Cola subscribers support the cause program and link to a promotional webpage where consumers can enter product codes.

Additionally, Speedway and Coca-Cola are teaming up on the "Sip & Share Giveaway" collect-and-win game that enables Speedy Rewards members to accumulate game board tokens toward five prize levels: a $100 prepaid gift card, a $20 prepaid gift card, 5,000 Speedy Rewards bonus points, 2,500 bonus points and 1,000 bonus points.

To play, users virtually "shuffle" three holiday-themed, Coca-Cola-branded cards. When the cards stop, users select the card they think is hiding a token/prize. Participants need three tokens for each level to redeem.

Participants have the option to donate the value of their prize earnings to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals or to keep it. The first $20,000 donated will be matched through a joint donation from Coca-Cola and Speedway.

Signs attached to Speedway's Thirst Quenchers fountain machine invite Speedy Rewards members to purchase a Coca-Cola fountain beverage to receive one game play per purchase, with a maximum of four players per day.

A display on speedway.com links to a dedicated promotional page for detailed game information. Shoppers must opt in via Speedway's website or mobile app to play. They will receive one free play via email for opting in.

Based in Enon, Speedway is the nation's second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 locations across the United States. Its sale to Seven & I Holdings, parent company of Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc., is on target to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Convenience Store News and Path to Purchase IQ are properties of EnsembleIQ.