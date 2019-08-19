Speedway Holds Pole Position in C-store Digital Scorecard

NATIONAL REPORT — Competition between convenience store retailers continues to expand from brick-and-mortar to online engagement with shoppers.

A recent study by Ameex Technologies compares top c-store retailers based on website performance, site traffic analytics, and social media engagement. A composite score based on these factors allows for ranking retailers by overall online engagement.

Comparing July 2019 metrics, Speedway LLC ranks No. 1 overall with solid scores for website performance, site traffic, and social media engagement. Sheetz Inc., QuikTrip Corp., Kwik Trip Inc. and Wawa Inc. round out the top five. 7-Eleven Inc. leads all retailers in site visits, and Facebook and Instagram followers, but its site performance and bounce rates are below average.

Website performance can be measured several ways. This analysis compares page load speeds using both desktop and mobile devices. Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool is used to measure seconds required to load each retailer’s main website. Page load times are often four times slower on a mobile device, but new solutions are shortening these mobile load times dramatically.