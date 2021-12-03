Speedway & Mtn Dew Extend 'Year of Dew' Campaign

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC and PepsiCo's Mtn Dew brand are extending their Year of Dew platform with the launch of the "Charge Your Garage" promotion.

Customers will be able to enhance their vehicles with rewards like bumper stickers, travel mugs, and fuzzy dice, and win $50 Speedway gift cards.

Additionally, one fan will win a 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go. The promotion runs from March 1 to May 2.

To enter, consumers who fuel up with a 20-ounce Mtn Dew at their local Speedway can scan their bottle at YearofDew.com/Charge-your-Garage to watch a garage door open to reveal whether they have earned an instant prize.

Every scan includes an entry into the grand prize sweepstakes. Fans can also receive a bonus entry when they snap a photo of their Year of Dew fandom and share on Instagram with the hashtags #YearOfDew and #Sweepstakes. Full rules and regulations are available at on www.yearofdew.com/rules.

Speedway and Mtn Dew relaunched the Year of Dew in January, as Convenience Store News previously reported. The year-long platform gives fans the opportunity to enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes at Speedway.

Based in Enon, Speedway is the nation's second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 locations across the United States. It is the retail arm of Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. Its sale to Seven & i Holdings, parent company of Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc., is on target to close in the first quarter of 2021.