Speedway & Mtn Dew Relaunch Bigger, Bolder 'Year of Dew' Platform

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC is teaming up with PepsiCo's Mtn Dew brand to relaunch the Year of Dew in 2021.

The year-long platform gives fans the opportunity to enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes at Speedway, starting with a pair of unique programs.

"When we first launched the Year of Dew in 2020, we saw an incredible response from our fans," said Umi Patel, chief marketing official of North division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "That's why we're bringing it back in an even bolder way in 2021, with epic prizing that rewards our fans in innovative ways. We're excited to once again put Dew Nation in the driver's seat all year long to celebrate our exclusive partnership."

The daily Dew Pit Stop program lets consumers visit yearofdew.com to enter the under-the-cap code found on any 20-ounce bottle of any flavor of Mtn Dew for the chance to win daily prizes, such as custom Mtn Dew gear, Speedway gift cards, free Mtn Dew products and more. Those who enter seven codes online within seven days will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $1,000 gift card.

Additionally, consumers can enter to win a Speedway Stash, a branded box containing exclusive Year of Dew prizes, a new gaming console and more.

Starting Jan. 11, eligible fans in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan can visit yearofdew.com and follow Speedway and the hashtag #YearofDew to unlock clues and tips. Exact in-person drop locations will be revealed on Jan. 16 and 17, after which fans can visit a drop location to discover a hidden Golden Mtn Dew bottle to receive an entry into the Speedway Stash Hunt sweepstakes. Entrants will have the chance to win a Speedway Stash drop. They can also enter by posting a photo or video on Instagram with specific hashtags found in the official rules.

From Jan. 11-17, eligible fans can also capture a photo or video showcasing their Year of Dew fandom on their Instagram feed using the hashtags #YearOfDew and #Sweepstakes to enter the Speedway Stash sweepstakes online.

Participants must be 18 or older and a legal resident of one of the states in which Speedway convenience stores operate. Updates and official rules are available at yearofdew.com.

"As the number one DEW convenience retailer in the U.S., we're thrilled to partner with MTN DEW to reward the most loyal Speedway customers and members of DEW Nation with another Year of DEW campaign," said Speedway President Tim Griffith. "We're committed to bringing our loyal customers unique and innovative campaigns that create great engagement that goes well-beyond our safe, convenient and personal shopping experiences."

Based in Enon, Speedway is the nation's second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 locations across the United States. Its sale to Seven & i Holdings, parent company of Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc., is on target to close in the first quarter of 2021.