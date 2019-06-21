Speedway Names New President as Tony Kenney Announces Retirement

ENON, Ohio — After leading Speedway LLC for 14 years, Anthony Kenney will retire from the convenience store chain later this year.

With Kenney's pending retirement, Speedway's parent company, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), named Timothy T. Griffith as his successor. He currently MPC's senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO).

Griffith takes on the role July 1 and Kenney will serve as executive vice president supporting the Speedway transition and other strategic projects until his retirement.

Kenney began his career with MPC after graduating from Miami University of Ohio in 1976. In 1990, he transitioned to Emro Marketing Co., the predecessor of Speedway LLC, and has served as president of Speedway since 2005.

Under his leadership, Speedway has expanded from a Midwest-only brand into one of the nation's largest fuel and convenience store chains.

Kenney named the Convenience Store News Retailer Executive of the Year in 2015.

"Tony's expert leadership of Speedway over the past 14 years has grown our retail business into a nationwide network of nearly 4,000 company-owned and -operated stores," said MPC Chairman and CEO Gary R. Heminger. "We see tremendous growth potential for Speedway moving forward, thanks to Tony's leadership. His retirement is well earned, and we wish him and his family the best."

Griffith joined MPC as vice president, Finance and Investor Relations, and treasurer in 2011. He assumed the role of senior vice president and CFO in 2015.

"The company will benefit from Tim's leadership at Speedway as we continue to explore new markets and pursue new customers in a competitive and evolving sector," Heminger said.

With Griffith's new position, Donald C. Templin will succeed him as executive vice president and CFO, a role familiar to him.

Templin has been serving as MPC's president of Refining, Marketing and Supply since 2018. He joined joined the company as senior vice president and CFO in 2011, and also became CFO of MPLX GP LLC in 2012. He was president of MPLX GP LLC from 2016 to 2017.

"Don's detailed understanding of our business segments and commercial value strengthens our ability to deliver our strategic plans and commitments," Heminger said. "This past year has been transformative for MPC, and Don has expertly guided our teams in managing the complexities of combining two large, successful companies. In his new role, I'm confident he will uncover further opportunities to capture value and unlock profitable growth."

Findlay-based MPC is an integrated, downstream energy company. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.

Enon-based Speedway, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP.