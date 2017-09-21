Speedway Puts All 2,550 ATMs on Allpoint Network

ENON, Ohio — Surcharge-free ATMs have become more easily accessible at Speedway LLC locations.

The convenience store retailer and fuel operator has put all of its 2,550 ATMs on the Allpoint network, the largest surcharge-free ATM network with 55,000 ATMs worldwide.

Making cash access convenient and on-demand for Allpoint member financial institutions and eligible cardholders, Allpoint surcharge-free ATM access is now available in an additional 1,500 Speedway convenience stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

As a result of the expansion, all of Speedway’s c-stores across 20 states participate in the Allpoint surcharge-free ATM network.

“We are delighted to broaden Allpoint surcharge-free access to consumers in the Midwest by expanding our partnership with Speedway,” stated Brian Bailey, Cardtronics managing director – North America. Allpoint is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cardtronics plc.

Allpoint-eligible cardholders can find the nearest participating ATM using the Allpoint ATM locator mobile app.

Headquartered in Enon, Speedway operates approximately 2,730 locations in 21 states.