Speedway Puts Former Sites in 22 States on the Market

ENON, Ohio — More than 100 retail land sites across 22 states are now sporting for-sale signs.

According to NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC, Speedway LLC tapped the company to sell 166 former service stations, retail development sites and undeveloped land sites owned by the convenience store chain and its affiliates.

Some of the properties have small buildings on them. All the sites are being sold individually through a sealed bid auction.

The properties are spread coast to coast: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

For a complete list of the properties, click here.

The divestures come three months after Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. took ownership of the roughly 3,800-store Speedway chain from Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. The $21-billion transaction closed on May 14, as Convenience Store News previously reported.