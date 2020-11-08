Spinx Hits the Road With Its Fried Chicken Offer

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is bringing its legendary fried chicken to fans by going mobile with its new Cluk Truk.

The food truck will arrive this fall in South Carolina's Upstate region. Booking availability is not yet available.

"Our community comes first, and we want to share that tender love by bringing our homegrown menu to you," the convenience store retailer said on its social media channels.

The Cluk Truk's menu includes chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches (including Buffalo chicken snack wraps, chicken tender sliders and chicken tender sandwiches), side items, beverages and combo meals.

Spinx fans can keep track of the truck by following @SpinxClukTruk or #SpinxOnWheels on social media channels.

Based in Greenville, Spinx operates 82 locations and 45 car washes throughout South Carolina.