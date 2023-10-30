Spinx Honored as a Best Workplace for Women

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is being recognized for the second time in three months by Great Place To Work, coming in at No. 7 on the 2023 ranking of Fortune Best Workplaces for Women.

"We are thrilled and excited to announce that Spinx has been certified as the 7th Best Workplace for Women in the United States," Spinx Careers wrote in a Facebook post on Oct. 24. "We are honored to be certified as a place for women to have a fun and rewarding job or career. The accolade reinforces our dedication and fuels our determination to reach greater heights."

Great Place To Work surveyed teammates using its proprietary Trust Index survey to measure the core of what it knows creates great workplaces: key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company.

The survey enabled teammates to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about The Spinx Co.'s culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. Great Place To Work has been surveying employees for 30 years.

According to Great Place To Work 2021 Global Employee Engagement Survey, 98 percent of employees at The Spinx Co. say it is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Other insights from employees include:

99 percent say, "I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community."

98 percent say, "Management is competent at running the business."

98 percent say, "Management has a clear view of where the organization is going and how to get there."

98 percent say, "I am given the resources and equipment to do my job."

98 percent say, "I am treated as a full member here regardless of my position."

Earlier this year, The Spinx Co. is added to its collection of workplace honors with a 2023 Great Place To Work certification.

To review the remaining Fortune Best Workplaces For Women 2023, click here.

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Greenville-based Spinx operates 82 convenience stores across North Carolina and South Carolina.