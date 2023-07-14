The Spinx Co. Recognized as Top Workplace

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is adding to its collection of workplace honors with a 2023 Great Place To Work certification. The award is based solely on the opinions of current employees and what they say about their personal experiences working at the convenience store retailer.

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are ecstatic to become Great Place To Work-certified as we consider employee satisfaction and company culture a top priority in all that we do," said Spinx Co. President and CEO Steve Spinks. "We have a team of dedicated employees at Spinx, and we owe our continued success to the work they put into their jobs every day."

According to research from Great Place to Work, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace, while employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are also twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

In 2022, the Spinx Co. was honored as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in South Carolina by SC Biz News and the Best Companies Group, an initiative dedicated to identifying and recognizing South Carolina's most innovative and top-notch employers.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Spinx stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Greenville-based Spinx operates 82 convenience stores across the Carolinas.