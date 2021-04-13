Spinx Launches New Mobile App With More Features

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is debuting a new mobile app with additional features.

Now, mobile app users will have the ability to make purchases in-store or at the pump via Xtras Pay or the mobile wallet, which accommodates Google Pay and Apple Pay. They can also earn and redeem fuel rewards through Spinx Xtras.

Users will have access to exclusive deals and offers, such as the Cluk Club, where customers can buy six chicken items and get the seventh free, and the new Drinx Club, where customers can buy six beverages, hot or iced, and get the seventh free.

They can also use an interactive store locator, as well as the Help Center.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience," said Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of The Spinx Co. "This app launch will ensure that every stop at Spinx is more convenient, enjoyable, and rewarding than the last, so that we can continue Making Life Easier for our loyal customers across the state."

All customers who download the new mobile app and create an account will receive a one-time offer for 25 cents off per gallon on their next Spinx fill-up.

The new Spinx app is available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play. Previously downloaded versions of the app should update automatically.

Greenville-based Spinx operates 84 convenience stores throughout South Carolina.