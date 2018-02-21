Spotlight on TWIC Women of the Year: Alicia Logan

CHICAGO — The convenience store industry’s top female leaders and rising stars were honored at Convenience Store News’ 2017 Top Women in Convenience awards in Chicago.

The fourth-annual event recognized and celebrated 50 outstanding women in the convenience channel, including five Women of the Year.

This is the fourth in a five-part series, sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., which spotlights our 2017 Women of the Year.

This video features Alicia Logan, district sales manager at Chevron. She is responsible for Chevron’s ExtraMile franchise development and also managing a district of more than 900 retail stations, including 284 ExtraMile locations in the Los Angeles Basin, the largest gasoline market in the United States. For more on Alicia, click here.