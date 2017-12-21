Spotlight on TWIC Women of the Year: Elisa Goria

CHICAGO — The convenience store industry's top female leaders and rising stars were honored at Convenience Store News' 2017 Top Women in Convenience awards in Chicago.

The fourth-annual event recognized and celebrated 50 outstanding women in the convenience channel, including five Women of the Year.

This is the second in a five-part series, sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., which spotlights our 2017 Women of the Year.

This video features Elisa Goria, global head of cold dispensed beverages at Circle K Stores Inc. For more on Elisa, click here.