Spotlight on TWIC Women of the Year: Lesley Saitta

CHICAGO — The convenience store industry's top female leaders and rising stars were honored at Convenience Store News' 2017 Top Women in Convenience awards in Chicago.

The fourth-annual event recognized and celebrated 50 outstanding women in the convenience channel, including five Women of the Year.

This is the last in a five-part series, sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., which spotlights our 2017 Women of the Year.

This video features Lesley Saitta, co-founder and CEO of consulting firm Impact 21. Saitta, a former retailer executive for SuperAmerica Group and later Speedway SuperAmerica LLC, offers consulting services for the convenience store industry, as well as other retail segments, including foodservice and technology. For more on Lesley, click here.