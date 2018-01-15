Spotlight on TWIC Women of the Year: Ruth Ann Lilly

CHICAGO — The convenience store industry's top female leaders and rising stars were honored at Convenience Store News' 2017 Top Women in Convenience awards in Chicago.

The fourth-annual event recognized and celebrated 50 outstanding women in the convenience channel, including five Women of the Year.

This is the third in a five-part series, sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., which spotlights our 2017 Women of the Year.

This video features Ruth Ann Lilly, senior category manager of tobacco, beer, wine and spirits at GPM Investments LLC. For more on Ruth Ann, click here.