Sprint Food Stores Acquiring Greg's Gas Plus Chain

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sprint Food Stores is growing by 50 percent with its pending acquisition of 10 Greg's Gas Plus locations.

The transaction is effective Jan. 28.

With the acquisition, Sprint grows to 30 convenience stores in the central Savannah River area. The locally owned Sprint convenience chain currently employs more than 250 employees.

The retailer plans to keep all Greg's Gas associates under the new brand.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community and our loyal customers for supporting Greg's Gas Plus the past 30 years. We are certain Sprint will continue our tradition of supporting the community," said Greg Kenrick, owner of Greg's Gas Plus. "I am thrilled our employees will get to become a part of the Sprint Family."

Sprint will expand its Super Saver card, which offers an additional 10 cents off gas every day, and its Sprint Rewards loyalty app to the 10 new locations.

"We are very excited to be starting the new year with such amazing growth," said Andy Jones, president and CEO of Sprint. "These are great stores, which are that way because of the knowledgeable and friendly associates. Our team at Sprint is working to make the transition smooth and seamless not only for Greg's associates but also for his customers."

Sprint Food Stores was founded in 1997 and is the largest locally owned c-store company in Augusta.