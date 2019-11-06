Press enter to search
Sprint Food Stores Offers Help to Workers at Fire-Ravaged Plant in Georgia

06/11/2019
THOMSON, Ga. — Sprint Food Stores is lending a helping hand to former employees of the Georgia-Pacific plant.

The convenience store chain will provide help to the 100 employees of the particleboard plant which was destroyed in a May 29 fire by offering a free tank of gas and a free drink from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Sprint location on 101 E. Hill St. in Thomson, reported Augusta Chronicle.

A Sprint human resources staff member will also be on-site to assist former Georgia-Pacific plant employees with applying for job opportunities with Sprint. They are encouraged to bring resumes, the company stated.

"We are grateful to the people of the CSRA [Central Savannah River Area] who have supported Sprint. Now, it's our turn to help support and give back to them," Andy Jones, president and owner of Sprint, said. "We know a tank of gas can be a big help when you are out of work, and we are happy to provide that. Even more important, though, we hope to help some of these hard-working Thomson residents find new jobs."

Founded in 1997, Augusta, Ga.-based Sprint Food Stores operate 20 c-stores in the CSRA and surrounding areas.

