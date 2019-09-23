Starbucks to Debut Pickup-Only Store in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — Starbucks is planning a first-of-its-kind location in New York City.

Starbucks Pick-Up will only accept and fulfill orders from the Starbucks mobile app, reported CNN Business.

The company did not announce an opening date for the new concept, which will be located near Penn Station.

Starbucks Pick-Up is based on the Starbucks Now format, which currently operates only in China.

Development of the store is part of the coffee giant's plans to place a greater emphasis on digital, as well as adapt to changing consumer habits, according to the company. During the fiscal third quarter of 2019, the number of people who using the Starbucks mobile app grew 14 percent.

"Every store, every community, has its own personality," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson previously told the news outlet. The company's goal is to "serve the multiple needs of that community."

In March, Starbucks first mentioned plans to take a phased approach to modernizing the customer experience across all key touchpoints for customers, starting in New York City, as Convenience Store News previously reported. The company plans to reimagine Starbucks as the third place, focusing on the attributes of convenience, comfort and connection.