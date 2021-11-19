Starbucks Joins With Amazon to Launch New Store Concept

NEW YORK — Starbucks and Amazon teamed up to launch a new store concept, Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go, that combines the order-ahead feature in Starbucks' mobile app with Amazon Go's "Just Walk Out" technology that provides a seamless checkout experienced. The store, located at 59th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues in New York City, opened Nov. 18 and operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go features a modernized lounge with individual workspaces and expanded tables with power outlets and USB ports. Store offerings include the full Starbucks menu and a curated assortment of food and beverages in the Amazon Go Market, such as fresh-prepared salads, sandwiches, bakery items and snacks.

"The new Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go is designed to provide our customers with an experience that delivers convenience and connection in an effortless way," said Katie Young, senior vice president of global growth and development at Starbucks. "Our goal with this new store concept is to give our customers the ability to choose which experience is right for them as they go through their day, whether it is utilizing the Starbucks and Amazon apps to purchase food and beverages on the go, or deciding to stay in the lounge for the traditional third place experience Starbucks is known for."

To order from the store, customers can select the Starbucks on "59th between Park & Lex w/ Amazon Go" as their desired location when placing their order via app. Upon arrival, customers can check the status of their order on a digital screen inside the store and pick it up from a barista.

To enter the Amazon Go market and the lounge seating area, customers can use the "In-Store Code" in the Amazon Shopping app, Amazon One or a credit card, then visit the market like any other Amazon Go store. Any items they take off the shelf will be added to their virtual cart, and can be removed from the virtual cart if they return to the shelf.

"Amazon Go and Starbucks share a common vision to provide innovative in-store experiences that are centered on the customer," said Dilip Kumar, vice president of physical retail and technology at Amazon. "Customers have enjoyed the effortless shopping experience enabled by our Just Walk Out technology at Amazon Go where they can simply come in, grab something delicious to eat or drink, and just leave and carry on with their day without having to wait in line to pay. We're excited to now share Amazon Go's Just Walk Out Shopping experience and curated assortment of fresh-prepared food items and beverages with even more customers at this Starbucks Pickup location in New York City, and can't wait to hear how customers like it."

Starbucks and Amazon Go plan to open additional collaborative stores in 2022. The next locations is planned for 40th Street and 8th Avenue in The New York Times building.