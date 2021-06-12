The State of C-store Loyalty

Today’s “convenience” game brings a crowded field of players. With the coronavirus pandemic prompting the widespread rollout of mobile/online ordering, curbside pickup, delivery and drive-thru across retail channels, the importance of building brand loyalty has perhaps never been stronger. According to the findings of the 2021 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, two in five shoppers say they are currently enrolled in a convenience store loyalty program and actively use it, while 8 percent are enrolled but do not use their membership. Other findings include: