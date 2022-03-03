The State of Online Ordering

The shift to online ordering established a new normal for the c-store industry – and it happened almost overnight. Health restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, prevented customers from visiting c-stores in person. Compounded by competition from fulfillment centers, many c-stores adopted online ordering solutions to retain their customers. Now, over the course of two years, consumers have grown accustomed to cost-effective, convenient, and personalized ordering experiences. The modern c-store is a digital one, but with over half of online orders coming from first-time customers, c-stores are still learning to meet the latest demands and to get to know their customers:



In this webinar, we will provide data and guidance regarding:

The basics of online ordering solutions

The modern c-store tech stack and unique considerations for c-stores adopting online ordering

Mitigating the effects of supply chain shortages and tools to navigate a volatile market

Changes in customer expectations pertaining to loyalty and order and delivery, as well as how to meet them