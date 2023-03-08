Stewart's Expands Online Store With Branded Products

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is building its online presence with the first expansion of its digital store and the addition of new merchandise that includes everything from apparel to glassware.

Stewart's originally opened its online marketplace in November 2022, taking advantage of the holiday season to successfully launch a site for merchandise. This built on the company's brick-and-mortar growth, which saw four rebuilds and three new locations open in the last year.

The new limited-edition items start with Stewart's brand apparel, exclusive to the online store. The T-shirts and hoodies come in unisex sizes small to 2X

For customers looking to add a little flair to their phones, two pop-up phone grips are available, one featuring a classic Stewart's Ice Cream Cone and one featuring mascot Flavor the Cow.

For fans looking to enjoy an adult drink, Stewart's is offering a choice of branded pint glasses available in packs of four, as well as a pint koozie to keep beverages cold but hands warm. For those who might be a bit younger or just want an alcohol-free meal, Stewart's is also offering a 4-pack of color changing cups.

Finally, if customers are more interested in a purchase for their four-legged companions than for themselves, the shop is selling a Stewart's branded dog bandana and reflective leash, ensuring canine pals are both stylish and safe when out on walks.

The convenience store operator is planning on multiple limited-run merchandise drops throughout the year, while Stewart's coffee, My Money cards and gas cards are available for purchase all year-round. However, Stewart's ice cream is not available for shipping at this time.

Stewart's also plans to continue its physical expansion, with $50 million dollars earmarked for another 18 construction projects through the end of 2023.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 stores in New York and southern Vermont.