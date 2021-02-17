Stewart's Shops Assisting in the Recovery of New York State Tourism Industry

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is helping its home state recover from the major hit its tourism took during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saratoga Springs-based convenience store retailer is partnering with the New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) to recoup tourism-related losses in 2021. According to the organization, tourism is the state's third-largest industry.

Spending on travel in New York State dropped 72 percent, or more $50 billion, and leisure/hospitality industry employment has decreased by 48 percent since February 2020, NYSTIA reported.

"From the tourism perspective, Stewart's Shops is upstate New York's No. 1 operator of welcome centers," said Bob Provost, president of NYSTIA. "Most upstate tourists travel by car and Stewart's Shops offers travelers convenience, comfort, cleanliness, quality products, and hospitality. Stewart's Shops help make the journey easier. They are an essential part of the tourism success formula."

With locations in 29 New York State counties, Stewart's Shops operates more than 335 c-stores across New York and in southern Vermont.