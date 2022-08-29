Stewart's Shops Brings Back Fall Flavors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shopsis welcoming cooler nights, sweater weather and football season with an array of new food and beverage offerings that feature fall flavors.

Fall pastries include Apple Cider Donuts, which are currently available next to the coffee station as singles or six-packs, and Iced Apple Muffins, which feature apple in a muffin with sweet cinnamon vanilla frosting available now. Pumpkin Donuts will be available in six-packs starting Sept. 5.

New offerings at the ice cream counter include Philly's Apple Pie, which returned by popular demand. This flavor features Philly Vanilla ice cream with apple and shortbread pieces tied together with a cinnamon crème swirl. Pumpkin Pie ice cream will become available at the ice cream counter after Sept. 12.

Stewart's also brought back Pumpkin to Talk About ice cream, which is made with pumpkin-flavored ice cream, cheesecake swirl and churro pieces, now available in pre-packaged pints.

Additionally, the retailer rolled out numerous seasonal beverages, such as Apple Pick'n Milk, a caramel apple-flavored dairy Refresher; Stewart's Apple Cider, made from fresh apples; Pumpkin Spice Coffee; and Pumpkin Pie International Delight, a creamer that can add some extra fall flavor to hot coffee.

Based in Saratoga Springs, Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 c-stores across upstate New York and southern Vermont.

SEASONAL SPECIALTIES

Other fall offerings from convenience store and travel center operators include 7-Eleven's returning fall coffee drink lineup. The 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte combines a classic espresso flavor with autumn spices, while the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Coffee blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin taste. The coffee has a medium body with mild spice, making the smooth drink perfect for customers who enjoy a clean and crisp finish to their daily brew, according to the retailer.

"There's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink — it's become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere," said Dennis Phelps, proprietary beverages senior product director at 7-Eleven. "We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Pilot Flying J rolled out new fall flavors while welcoming back fan favorites. Earlier this month, the travel center network debuted a southern pecan cold brew with all-natural flavors and a touch of nutty sweetness. Joining the new offering were returning the flavors Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino and bourbon pecan drip coffee.

Additional fall offerings include a special edition, single origin, bean-to-cup coffee called Machu Picchu, Peru, and a pumpkin spice creamer to keep any cup perfectly pumpkin.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Co. supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and its network consists of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes.