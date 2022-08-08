7-Eleven Brings Pumpkin Spice Back to Its Coffee Program

IRVING, Texas — The summer heat isn't gone yet, but 7-Eleven Inc. is giving customers an early start on the next season with the introduction of its fall coffee drink lineup.

Two fan-favorite brews will return to celebrate the unofficial start of fall: 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte combines a classic espresso flavor with savory autumn spices to create a sweet and creamy pumpkin-flavored beverage. The crave-worthy coffee drink comes complete with an irresistible baking spice aroma, the retailer said.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is now available at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores for a limited time.

7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Coffee blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin-y taste. The coffee has a medium body with mild spice, making the smooth drink perfect for customers who enjoy a clean and crisp finish to their daily brew.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee is now available at participating 7‑Eleven locations for a limited time.

"There's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink — it's become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere," said Dennis Phelps, proprietary beverages senior product director at 7-Eleven. "We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage."

Coffee isn't the only way to enjoy the morning. To enhance the breakfast daypart, the convenience store operator is offering members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty program three sausage, egg and cheese breakfast empanadas and any size coffee for just $3. The deal is available through Sept. 6.

7-Eleven's lineup of seasonal and standard coffee drinks can be customized with any combination of creamers, flavored syrups and toppings at no extra charge.

Consumers who prefer to enjoy their fall beverages from the comfort home and order a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Coffee and plenty of other 7-Eleven items for delivery via 7NOW. Members of the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7‑Eleven products for just $5.95 a month.

In 2021, 7-Eleven rolled out its fall lineup of pumpkin beverages in September, as Convenience Store News reported.The retailer also offered seasonal treats like cream cheese-filled pumpkin spice muffins or 7-Select fall-flavored items such as pumpkin cheesecake, caramel apple snack pies, or pumpkin spice, double chocolate and s'mores deluxe sandwich cookies.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.