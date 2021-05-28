Stewart's Shops Celebrates Easing of COVID-19 Rules With Latest Ice Cream Flavor

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is celebrating the transition from spring to summer and eased COVID-19 restrictions with the dedication of a new ice cream flavor: Sweet Return to Normal.

The new flavor will be available at the cone counter starting May 31 for a limited time.

Sweet Return to Normal features chewy brownie bites, soft cookie dough pieces and a rich fudge swirl in vanilla ice cream.

"I think we can all agree, COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone in some way," said Stewart's Shops President Gary Dake. "As we carefully reopen, summer plans now include more travel, events and of course — ice cream. We all crave a return to normal, and this ice cream flavor is dedicated to just that."



The convenience store retailer previously announced that would allow fully vaccinated individuals to enter Stewart's Shops locations without a mask as of May 19, while those who are unvaccinated are still required to wear a mask.

Employees began following the updated mask guidelines as of May 24. They must provide proof of vaccination to Stewart's Shop management in order to be exempt from wearing a mask.

Stewart's Shops will continue to follow all New York and Vermont regulations and requirements as it carefully returns to normal, according to the company.

The retailer noted that it will follow the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and make accommodations for unvaccinated customers who are medically unable to tolerate a mask.

With locations in 29 New York State counties, Stewart's Shops operates more than 335 c-stores across New York and in southern Vermont.