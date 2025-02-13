Stewart's Shops to Divest Five C-stores

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is selling five convenience stores in New York and Vermont following its recent acquisition of the Jolley Stores chain.

The retailer is divesting the locations as part of an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after it completed its deal for the assets of Jolley Associates LLC and S.B. Collins Inc. in late 2024.

The deal included 45 Jolley convenience stores — including five sites in New York, two in New Hampshire and 38 in Vermont — plus a wholesale dealer and the St. Albans, Vt.-based Clarence Brown heating oil business, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The bulk of the acquired c-stores are located in new territory for Stewart's Shops, but there are a few areas of overlap, company spokesperson Robin Cooper told the Times Union.