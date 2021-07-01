Press enter to search
Stewart's Shops to Launch Smaller Store Concept

01/07/2021
Logo for Stewart's Shops

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A new banner with a familiar flair is coming to several markets in upstate New York.

Following its acquisition of Red-Kap, Stewart's Shops will bring a smaller concept to the marketplace. Under the plan, the retailer will convert six of the Red-Kap convenience stores to Stewart's Express. The remaining two will become Stewart's Shops, according to the Times-Union.

The new concept "will be a test to see how these shops perform with a decreased product offering and the omission of hand scooped ice cream," a company spokeswoman said, adding that there were no immediate plans to expand the concept.

Stewart's announced its deal to acquire Saratoga Springs-based Red-Kap in November. The agreement comprised eight c-stores, three car washes, a 75-plus dealer network and a fuel distribution business. The c-stores are in Loudonville, Troy, Claverack, East Greenbush, Saratoga Springs, Schodack, Baldwinsville, and Guilderland, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 335 c-stores in across New York and southern Vermont.

